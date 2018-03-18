Rockets 8, Giants 1

First Period

1. Kelowna, Zabransky 2 (Cowell, Gardiner) 14:43.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

2. Kelowna, Mattson 24 (Dube, Kindree) 6:16.

3. Kelowna, Dube 37 (Kindree, Mattson) 10:50.

4. Vancouver, Roman 10 (Malm, Bulych) 16:03.

5. Kelowna, Ballhorn 7 (Foote, Skvrne) 18:09.

6. Kelowna, Topping 22 (Lind, Ballhorn) 18:31.

Penalties — N. Foote Kel (hooking) 0:28.

Third Period

7. Kelowna, Dube 38 (Korczak, Mattson) 6:04.

8. Kelowna, Mattson 25 (Skvrne) 13:05 (sh).

9. Kelowna, Lind 39 (Topping, Dube) 17:10 (pp).

Penalties — Cowell Kel (high sticking) 12:29; Skeoch Van (boarding) 16:07.

Shots on goal by

Vancouver679_22
Kelowna181214_44

Goal — Vancouver: Miner (L, 3-4-0-0). Kelowna: Porter (W, 22-9-4-1).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 0-2; Kelowna: 1-1.

Referees — Mike Langin, Nick Swaine. Linesmen — Kevin Crowell, Cody Wanner.

Attendance — 5,759 at Kelowna, B.C.