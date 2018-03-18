HKO-WHL-Sums-Van-Kel
Published 12:31 am, Sunday, March 18, 2018
Rockets 8, Giants 1
First Period
1. Kelowna, Zabransky 2 (Cowell, Gardiner) 14:43.
Penalties — None.
Second Period
2. Kelowna, Mattson 24 (Dube, Kindree) 6:16.
3. Kelowna, Dube 37 (Kindree, Mattson) 10:50.
4. Vancouver, Roman 10 (Malm, Bulych) 16:03.
5. Kelowna, Ballhorn 7 (Foote, Skvrne) 18:09.
6. Kelowna, Topping 22 (Lind, Ballhorn) 18:31.
Penalties — N. Foote Kel (hooking) 0:28.
Third Period
7. Kelowna, Dube 38 (Korczak, Mattson) 6:04.
8. Kelowna, Mattson 25 (Skvrne) 13:05 (sh).
9. Kelowna, Lind 39 (Topping, Dube) 17:10 (pp).
Penalties — Cowell Kel (high sticking) 12:29; Skeoch Van (boarding) 16:07.
Shots on goal by
|Vancouver
|6
|7
|9
|_
|22
|Kelowna
|18
|12
|14
|_
|44
Goal — Vancouver: Miner (L, 3-4-0-0). Kelowna: Porter (W, 22-9-4-1).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 0-2; Kelowna: 1-1.
Referees — Mike Langin, Nick Swaine. Linesmen — Kevin Crowell, Cody Wanner.
Attendance — 5,759 at Kelowna, B.C.