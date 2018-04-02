HKO-WHL-Sums-Vic-Van
Published 7:56 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
Royals 4, Giants 3 (1st OT)
First Period
1. Vancouver, Benson 2 (Koch, Holt) 7:07.
Penalties — Hannoun Vic, Plouffe Van (roughing) 20:00; Gregor Vic (cross checking) 20:00.
Second Period
2. Victoria, Hannoun 3 (Phillips, Gregor) 14:57.
Missed penalty shot — Fizer Vic, 8:36.
Penalties — Fizer Vic (tripping) 6:18; Zablocki Vic (high sticking) 10:18; Victoria bench (too many men, served by de Wit) 15:45.
Third Period
3. Victoria, Phillips 3 (Gregor) 0:18.
4. Victoria, Phillips 4 (Freadrich, Hannoun) 2:15 (pp).
5. Vancouver, Ronning 1 (Byram, Skeoch) 6:10.
6. Vancouver, Benson 3 (Skeoch, Koch) 14:37.
Penalties — Malm Van (interference) 0:57; Martynov Vic (hooking) 7:15; Vancouver bench (too many men, served by Hardy) 17:28.
First Overtime
7. Victoria, Gregor 4 (Phillips) 7:06.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Victoria
|9
|3
|7
|1
|_
|20
|Vancouver
|15
|12
|10
|6
|_
|43
Goal — Victoria: Outhouse (W, 3-3-0). Vancouver: Tendeck (L, 2-1-1).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 1-2; Vancouver: 0-5.
Referees — Mike Campbell, Reagan Vetter. Linesmen — Michael Bean, Brett Mackey.
Attendance — 4,344 at Langley, B.C.