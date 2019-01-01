HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Kootenay
Royals 4, Ice 3 (OT)
First Period
1. Victoria, Kambeitz 6 (Oliver, Jerome) 8:46.
2. Kootenay, Murray 6 (Muir) 17:01.
Penalties — Krebs Ktn (hooking) 10:11.
Second Period
3. Victoria, Hannoun 18 (unassisted) 4:15.
4. Victoria, Oliver 16 (Martynov, Hannoun) 6:17 (pp).
5. Kootenay, Ginnell 9 (Krebs, White) 15:28.
Penalties — Schellenberg Ktn (tripping) 4:30; Patrick Ktn (tripping) 16:07; Sidaway Vic (tripping) 18:21.
Third Period
6. Kootenay, Hines 4 (White, Krebs) 2:42.
Penalties — Kootenay bench (too many men, served by Murray) 13:33.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Victoria
|19
|16
|12
|5
|_
|52
|Kootenay
|9
|10
|9
|1
|_
|29
Goal — Victoria: Gould (W, ). Kootenay: Makaj (52 shots, 48 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 1-4; Kootenay: 0-1.
Referees — Adam Bloski, Brett Roeland. Linesmen — Mason Stewart, Chance Sundquist.
Attendance — 2,313 at Kootenay.