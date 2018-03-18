HUD provides housing grant for Maine's northernmost tribe

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — The federal government is providing more than $58,000 in housing grants to an American Indian tribe in northern Maine.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded the money to the Aroostook Band of Micmacs via the Indian Housing Block Grant program. Republican Sen. Susan Collins says the money will promote affordable housing in Presque Isle.

The Micmacs are the northernmost tribe in the state. Collins says the HUD grant will help provide access to more "safe, affordable housing" for members of the tribe.