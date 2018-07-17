Hail storm damage evident from space

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The damage from the hail storm that pounded western and central South Dakota last month was so severe it shows up on NASA satellite sensors that detect land surface heat.

The space agency's satellites capture the heat signature that shows a light brown area stretching across more than half the state. In some spots, the hail scar is 6 miles wide. The Argus Leader reports NASA research meteorologist Jordan Bell says because hail-stripped areas lack the protection of crops and other vegetation, they run hotter than surrounding areas.

The first storm swept from southwestern North Dakota into north central South Dakota on June 27. Another storm on June 29 developed over Wyoming and swung into western South Dakota, spawning tornadoes and 4½-inch hail.

