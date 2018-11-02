Halloween death involving trailer investigated as accident

SHERIDAN, Mich. (AP) — The death of a boy who fell from a trailer that was taking children around a central Michigan community during Halloween trick-or-treating is being investigated as an accident.

State police on Friday identified the child as 8-year-old Brady James Sexton of Montcalm County's Sidney Township. Police earlier said the child was 10 years old .

Brady attended school in the Central Montcalm district, where grief counselors were made available.

Police say he was with a group of children riding in Sheridan on Wednesday night in the trailer, which had seats and was being hauled by a tractor. Witnesses told police the trailer was being pulled slowly in the community about 115 miles (186 kilometers) northwest of Detroit when he fell from it and was run over.

The death remains under investigation.