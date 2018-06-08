'Halloween' trailer shows Jamie Lee Curtis means business

Now Playing:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jamie Lee Curtis is returning on a mission in the film that started her career in 1978.

The trailer to "Halloween" was released Friday by Universal. It's a sequel and reboot that ignores all other versions in the franchise except the original. It picks up 40 years after the events of the John Carpenter classic.

The 59-year-old reprises her role as Laurie Strode and is ready to do battle with Michael Myers.

The cast includes Judy Greer as her daughter. Carpenter serves as the movie's composer, creative consultant and executive producer.

















































Photo: Universal Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Image 1 of 13 Jamie Lee Curtis in 2018's "Halloween," a reboot of the John Carpenter Classic. Jamie Lee Curtis in 2018's "Halloween," a reboot of the John Carpenter Classic. Photo: Universal Image 2 of 13 2018's "Halloween," a reboot of the John Carpenter Classic. 2018's "Halloween," a reboot of the John Carpenter Classic. Photo: Universal Image 3 of 13 FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017 file photo, Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jane" at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Curtis is returning on a mission in the film that started her career in 1978. Universal on Friday, June 8, 2018, released the trailer to “Halloween.” It’s a sequel and reboot of the John Carpenter classic that ignores all the other versions in the franchise except the original. The 59-year-old reprises her role as Laurie Strode and is ready to do battle with Michael Myers so she “can kill him.”(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017 file photo, Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jane" at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Curtis is returning on a mission in the film that started her career ... more Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Image 4 of 13 | Mensa's top-10 Halloween movies What Halloween horror movies do really smart people watch? Well, not necessarily the same ones the rest of us do. American Mensa, whose members must score in the top 2 percent on an accepted, standardized intelligence test, has released its list of the top-10 Halloween movies. Of the top-20 grossing horror movies of all time, exactly zero are on the list.

No. 10: 'THE BIRDS.' What menace threatens Bodega Bay in this Hitchcock classic? Why, it's flock of seaguls and a (ahem) murder of crows. Spoiler: Tippi Hedren survives, Suzanne Pleshette wishes she had worn safety glasses.

(Photo by Universal Studios/Getty Images) less What Halloween horror movies do really smart people watch? Well, not necessarily the same ones the rest of us do. American Mensa, whose members must score in the top 2 percent on an accepted, standardized ... more Photo: Universal Studios, Getty Images Image 5 of 13 | Mensa's top-10 Halloween movies No. 9: 'THE NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD.' Long before the "Walking Dead," there was this cult classic, filmed in a rural Pennsylvania community outside Pittsburgh in 1968. Roger Ebert thought that younger children should not have been allowed in the theater. "The kids in the audience were stunned," he wrote. "There was almost complete silence. The movie had stopped being delightfully scary about halfway through, and had become unexpectedly terrifying."

less No. 9: 'THE NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD.' Long before the "Walking Dead," there was this cult classic, filmed in a rural Pennsylvania community outside Pittsburgh in 1968. Roger Ebert thought that younger ... more Photo: Continental Distributing 1968 Image 6 of 13 | Mensa's top-10 Halloween movies No. 8: 'ROSEMARY'S BABY.' "He has his father's eyes." Mia Farrow unwittingly becomes a surrogate mother when her ambitious but unsuccessful husband makes a pact with the devil in Roman Polanski's chilling adaption of Ira Levin's best-seller.

less No. 8: 'ROSEMARY'S BABY.' "He has his father's eyes." Mia Farrow unwittingly becomes a surrogate mother when her ambitious but unsuccessful husband makes a pact with the devil in Roman Polanski's chilling ... more Photo: Archive Photos, Getty Images Image 7 of 13 | Mensa's top-10 Halloween movies No. 7: 'FRANKENSTEIN' Ol' Zipper Head runs amok in 1890s Switzerland. Frankly we prefer "Young Frankenstein," but we're not geniuses.

No. 7: 'FRANKENSTEIN' Ol' Zipper Head runs amok in 1890s Switzerland. Frankly we prefer "Young Frankenstein," but we're not geniuses. Photo: Universal Pictures 1931 Image 8 of 13 | Mensa's top-10 Halloween movies No. 6: 'HALLOWEEN.' Jamie Lee Curtis mades her feature film debut in this John Carpenter slasher film, which is credited with beginning the horror movie cliche that teens who do drugs or have sex must die gruesomely. The trademark mask worn by escaped mental patient Michael Myers was a spray- painted $1.98 Capt. Kirk mask with the eyes widened.

(Photo by Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images) less No. 6: 'HALLOWEEN.' Jamie Lee Curtis mades her feature film debut in this John Carpenter slasher film, which is credited with beginning the horror movie cliche that teens who do drugs or have sex must die ... more Photo: Fotos International, Getty Images Image 9 of 13 | Mensa's top-10 Halloween movies No. 5: 'THE SHINING.' "Heeeeere's Johnny!" Jack Nicholson stars in Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King's novel about a haunted Colorado resort hotel. Some of the interior designs of the Overlook Hotel set, such as the lounge and lobby, were based on those of Yosemite's Ahwahnee Hotel.

(Warner Brothers via The New York Times) less No. 5: 'THE SHINING.' "Heeeeere's Johnny!" Jack Nicholson stars in Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King's novel about a haunted Colorado resort hotel. Some of the interior designs of the Overlook Hotel ... more Photo: WARNER BROTHERS, New York Times Image 10 of 13 | Mensa's top-10 Halloween movies No. 4: 'ALIENS.' An argument can be made that the first film was more suspenseful, but the sequel was more fun. Plus it has Bill Paxton's (Hudson) classic "Game over, man! Game over!" rant.

(Photo by Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images) less No. 4: 'ALIENS.' An argument can be made that the first film was more suspenseful, but the sequel was more fun. Plus it has Bill Paxton's (Hudson) classic "Game over, man! Game over!" rant.

(Photo by Stanley ... more Photo: Stanley Bielecki Movie Collectio, Getty Images Image 11 of 13 | Mensa's top-10 Halloween movies No. 3: 'CARRIE.' Another adaptation of a Stephen King horror tale makes the genius cut. What happens when cruel teenagers push a shy girl too far.

No. 3: 'CARRIE.' Another adaptation of a Stephen King horror tale makes the genius cut. What happens when cruel teenagers push a shy girl too far. Photo: MGM, The Chronicle Image 12 of 13 | Mensa's top-10 Halloween movies No. 2: 'A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET.' Razor fingers Freddy Krueger stalks and kills teenagers in their dreams. Supposedly writer-director Wes Craven chose the then-unknown Johnny Depp for a lead role after his daughters picked his photo out of a group of headshots.

less No. 2: 'A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET.' Razor fingers Freddy Krueger stalks and kills teenagers in their dreams. Supposedly writer-director Wes Craven chose the then-unknown Johnny Depp for a lead role after his ... more Photo: Photo Courtesy Of New Line Cinem, New Line Productions Image 13 of 13 | Mensa's top-10 Halloween movies No. 1: 'PSYCHO.' Perhaps Alfred Hitchcock's most famous film, certainly his scariest. Taking a shower was never the same.

No. 1: 'PSYCHO.' Perhaps Alfred Hitchcock's most famous film, certainly his scariest. Taking a shower was never the same. Photo: Associated Press 'Halloween' trailer shows Jamie Lee Curtis means business 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

The film is directed by David Gordon Green, who directed "Pineapple Express" and "Stronger," based on the memoir of a Boston Marathon bombing survivor.

Green's frequent collaborator, Danny McBride, is a co-writer of "Halloween."

The film opens Oct. 19.