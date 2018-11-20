Hampton Roads airport to offer direct flight to West Coast

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The largest airport for Virginia's Hampton Roads region says it will offer its first-ever direct commercial flight to the West Coast.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that Southwest Airlines will offer seasonal flights next summer from Norfolk International Airport to San Diego. The flights will be available on weekends and scheduled to begin June 9 and run until Aug. 5.

The airline also said it's adding seasonal direct service from Norfolk to Nashville. Those flights also will only be on weekends. Southwest had operated daily flights from Norfolk to Nashville until 2014.

Frontier Airlines also began nonstop flights from Norfolk to Phoenix and Tampa this month. They're offered Wednesdays and Saturdays.