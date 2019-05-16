Harris in Vegas calls Trump immigration plan 'short-sighted'

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is casting President Donald Trump's merit-based immigration proposal to as a "short-sighted" plan that overlooks immigrant families

Harris, speaking to members of Nevada's fast-growing Asian American and Pacific Islander community in Las Vegas, said the president's plan ignores the fact that many immigrants from Asian countries tend to migrate as families. The California senator, who is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, also spoke about her South Asian heritage and the importance of being a role model for communities of color.

Harris noted she was the first-ever U.S. Senator of South Asian descent and said the barriers she and others have broken help to redefine "images of who can do what."