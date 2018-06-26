Hawaii governor may veto bill expanding hotel tax

Photo: Audrey McAvoy, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Hawaii Gov. David Ige speaks at a news conference in Honolulu on Monday, June 25, 2018, about a list of bills he may veto. Ige says he may veto a bill that would apply the state's Transient Accommodations Tax to resort fees. less Hawaii Gov. David Ige speaks at a news conference in Honolulu on Monday, June 25, 2018, about a list of bills he may veto. Ige says he may veto a bill that would apply the state's Transient Accommodations Tax ... more Photo: Audrey McAvoy, AP Hawaii governor may veto bill expanding hotel tax 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he may veto a bill that would apply the state's hotel tax to resort fees.

The Transient Accommodations Tax is currently applied to charges for staying in hotel rooms and other short-term rentals.

Ige says the legislation's vague language could require restaurants in hotels to pay the tax but exempt restaurants outside hotels.

Ige made the announcement Monday as he gave the legislature a list of 11 bills he may reject. He still may sign the bills or allow them to become law without his signature.

The governor says he might veto a bill that would allow motorcycles to drive on shoulder lanes. He says it would compromise road safety and create more dangers for other drivers.