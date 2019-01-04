Hawaii plans to extend trial run of Kauai pig hunting

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials are planning to issue additional permits and extend the six-month trial period of pig hunting in a mountain area on Kauai.

The Garden Island reports 13 feral pigs were harvested from Nounou Mountain during the trial hunt that ran through November.

Kauai Division of Forestry and Wildlife Branch Manager Sheri Mann says the trial hunt will be extended to a full year, beginning in mid-January.

She says the state will only allow hunting by bow and arrow.

The trial hunt was the start of a feral pig eradication plan. The pigs are known to uproot plants, harming watersheds and forests.

The animals also travel into the Wailua Homesteads area, damaging property as they forage for fallen fruit.

