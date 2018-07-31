Hawaii's hotel industry sees gains for first half of year

HONOLULU (AP) — A report by the Hawaii Tourism Authority indicates the state's hotel industry had the highest revenue per available room and the highest average daily rate among its competitors in top U.S. markets for the first half of this year.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the revenue per available room increased 8 percent to $229 per night for the first half of this year and the average daily rate grew by 6 percent to $280, compared with the same period last year.

Jennifer Chun, the authority's research director, says the revenue per available room increased in every class of hotel and in each island county.

According to the report released last week, Hawaii ranked second in the country for occupancy at nearly 82 percent, behind New York but equal to Orlando, Florida.

___

