Head Start aide charged with child sexual abuse

HARRINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a man working as an aide for a Delaware Head Start program is facing child sex abuse charges.

Harrington Police say 27-year-old Timothy K. McCrary of Houston was arrested Friday after an investigation that was prompted by a call from the state Division of Family Services regarding possible sexual abuse at the Telemon Head Start program in Harrington.

Investigators allege that say a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old were sexually assaulted by McCrary last month.

Harrington is charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust and one count of unlawful sexual contact with a child under 13 years old.

McCrary is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution. Bond is set at $235,000 cash. It is unclear whether he has a lawyer.