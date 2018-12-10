https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Health-care-company-increasing-minimum-wage-to-13455277.php
Health care company increasing minimum wage to $15 per hour
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware's largest private employer says it is increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Officials with Christiana Care Health System say the increase will take effect Feb. 1 and will boost pay for about 500 of its nearly 12,000 employees.
Officials with Christiana, which operates two hospitals and a network of other health care units, say the increase affects a variety of positions including clerical, technical and service roles.
The new wage will be more than double the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, and well above Delaware's minimum wage of $8.25 an hour. The state minimum increases to $8.75 an hour on Jan. 1.
