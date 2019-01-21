Health system plans arts destination in Detroit neighborhood

DETROIT (AP) — A health system plans to turn a vacant commercial building in Detroit into an arts destination.

Henry Ford Health System plans to revitalize the building near Henry Ford Hospital with help from a $200,000 grant from the Vera and Joseph Dresner Foundation.

The building also will have education and community meeting space. The "ArtBlock" project will feature five public art installations, including murals and interactive rideable, animal-shaped and pedal-powered metal sculptures.

Mary Jane Vogt, a senior vice president at Henry Ford, says the project is the health system's most significant investment in public arts and arts education.

The project is in the Northwest Goldberg neighborhood. The construction site of the Henry Ford Cancer Institute's Brigette Harris Cancer Pavilion is nearby.