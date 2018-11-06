Hearing related to Southwest Airlines accident slated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal transportation authorities will hold an investigative hearing next week related to the explosion of a Southwest Airlines plane engine over Pennsylvania that led to the death of a passenger earlier this year.

Flight 1380 was heading from New York to Dallas on April 17 when one of the Boeing 737's engines exploded at 30,000 feet. Part of the engine struck a window, shattering it and causing a partial loss of pressure that led to 43-year-old Jennifer Riordan, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, being partially sucked out. She died later. The plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

The one-day hearing Nov. 14 by the National Transportation Safety Board in Washington will focus on the CFM International engine fan blade design and development history, inspection methods and containment design and certification.