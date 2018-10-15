Hearings cover rules for hemp cultivation in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is hosting a series of public hearings around the state on a proposed rule regarding the cultivation of hemp.

The first meeting was held Friday in Las Cruces. The meetings will continue Monday in Espanola and Albuquerque before moving on to Carlsbad and Portales later this week.

The rule would establish licensure requirements, fee caps, inspection and sampling rules and testing processes to ensure compliance for hemp production in New Mexico.

Legislation approved in 2017 granted the agriculture department the authority to develop an industrial hemp program and promulgate state rules that would complement federal law.

State statute also grants people and institutions of higher education the ability to apply for an industrial hemp production license through the department.