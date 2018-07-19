Heavy rain causes flooding in eastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Heavy rain has caused flooding and road closures in parts of eastern South Dakota.

The National Weather Service says that as of Thursday morning, 8.8 inches of rain had fallen in Aurora. The town is in Brookings County where a flash flood warning was issued.

The Argus Leader reports Brookings County emergency manager Robert Hill says Highway 14 was temporarily closed near Brookings, which got 6.6 inches of rain. County roads 27, 34 and 35 were also barricaded due to unsafe driving conditions.

Meteorologists say scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

