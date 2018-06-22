Heller, Laxalt to attend roundtable with Trump on tax law

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller and Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt will join President Donald Trump Saturday afternoon for a roundtable meeting on the GOP tax cuts.

Deputy White House Political Director Brian Jack told reporters in a conference call Friday that others attending the event at the South Point hotel-casino will include U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and others in Nevada who benefited from the late 2017 tax law.

That will include representatives from South Point, which doubled bonuses for employees, and from the new Drew Las Vegas casino-resort. That project was announced in February at the site of the mothballed Fontainebleau Las Vegas on the Strip.

Trump will attend the roundtable after attending a fundraiser for Heller and speaking at the state Republican Party convention at the Suncoast hotel-casino in northwest Las Vegas.