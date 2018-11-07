Midterm races nationwide that are still too close to call

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate races in Florida and Arizona were too close to call Wednesday, raising the possibility of President Donald Trump gaining a more comfortable Senate majority.

Meanwhile, the outcome in the high-profile race for governor in Georgia and several campaigns for Congress remained uncertain, with ballots still being counted in California and Washington state and races that hadn't been called in Maine, New Jersey, Minnesota, New Mexico, Texas and Utah.

Here's a look at the races still undecided after Tuesday's midterm elections:

___

FLORIDA SENATE

The showdown between Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican Gov. Rick Scott was still too close to call.

Nelson, who was first elected to the Senate in 2000, declined to concede the election and his campaign said it was preparing for a recount.

On Wednesday afternoon, Scott had a lead of less than one half of 1 percent. Election officials said early votes were still being tabulated in some counties.

Under state law in Florida, a recount is mandatory if the winning candidate's margin is less than 0.5 percentage points.

The Associated Press does not call any race that may proceed to a recount.

___

ARIZONA SENATE

Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kysten Sinema were also locked in a tight race. McSally had a slight edge on Wednesday afternoon, leading by a margin of less than 1 percent. Election officials planned to update the count later Wednesday and in the coming days. Roughly 25 percent of votes in Arizona are counted after Election Day.

Whoever emerges will become the first woman elected to the Senate from Arizona. McSally and Sinema are battling over the seat vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican critic of Trump who decided not to run for re-election.

___

GEORGIA GOVERNOR

The race for governor in Georgia between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp was too close to call.

With more than 3.8 million votes counted, Kemp stood at 50.4 percent, enough for an outright victory under a state law requiring a majority to win a general election without a runoff. But Abrams and Kemp were both awaiting absentee, mail-in and provisional ballots left to be counted.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kemp lead by a margin of 1.7 percentage points. However, election officials said tabulation continued in several large counties.

___

HOUSE RACES

Nearly 20 races for the House remained too close to call, with the outcomes uncertain in states such as California, New York, Georgia, New Jersey and Washington state.

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., the chairman of the House Democrats' campaign arm, said House Democrats were still counting ballots and assessing races too close to call. The AP has not called six races in California, including four in the one-time Republican stronghold of Orange County.

In Georgia, the races of Republican Reps. Karen Handel and Rob Woodall remained too close to declare a winner and the campaigns said absentee ballots were still being counted. Lucy McBath, the Democrat challenging Handel, tweeted that "this race is far from over."

In Utah, Republican Rep. Mia Love trailed her Democratic challenger Ben McAdams based on his strong showing in his home county of Salt Lake County. But Love hoped to flip the deficit by winning a large portion of the votes left to be counted in her stronghold of Utah County, where long polling lines led to slow vote tallies.

And in Maine, computer-assisted tabulations under the state's new voting system will be used to determine the winner of the congressional race between Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Democrat Jared Golden. Neither candidate collected a majority of first-place votes under Maine's ranked-choice voting system, which was used for the first time Tuesday, triggering additional voting rounds in which last-place finishers in the four-way race are eliminated and the votes are reallocated. The calculations will take place next week.

___

Associated Press writers Gary Fineout in Tallahassee, Fla., Bill Barrow and Ben Nadler in Atlanta, and Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine, contributed.