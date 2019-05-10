https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Hershey-Company-to-expand-Virginia-operation-13834644.php
Hershey Company to expand Virginia operation
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Hershey Company has picked Virginia for a major expansion of its manufacturing operation.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that the candy maker plans a $104 million expansion at its facility in Augusta County. The expanded facility will manufacture a type of fudge and peanut cream.
The new project is expected to create 65 new jobs.
Northam approved a $1 million in state grants for the project.
Hershey brands include Reese's, Kit Kat and Jolly Rancher.
