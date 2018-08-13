High court rejects petition for kidney dialysis amendment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a petition to get a proposed constitutional amendment that would cap the costs of kidney dialysis on the November ballot.

The court ruled Monday that the petition campaign's paid organizers didn't fill out required disclosure forms before they gathered signatures. As a result, all 300,000 signatures were thrown out.

The Kidney Dialysis Patient Protection Amendment Committee was seeking to limit dialysis costs at 115 percent the cost of direct patient care.

Their amendment also would have required annual inspections of dialysis clinics and imposed a penalty on companies that overcharge patients.

The Ohio Renal Association, which supports providers of outpatient dialysis services, opposed the measure and called it "deceptive and dangerous."

The deadline to submit measures for the Nov. 6 ballot was July 4.