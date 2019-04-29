Hike Safe cards available for outdoors enthusiasts

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Hike Safe cards are available for hikers, climbers, kayakers, mountain bikers, and other outdoor enthusiasts in New Hampshire.

The card sales help ensure that New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers, trained in wilderness rescue, are ready to come to a person's aid if the unexpected happens. Last year, they conducted 148 search and rescue missions. The card exempts holders from certain liability for repaying search and rescue costs.

Hike Safe cards for 2019 cost $25 for an individual, or $35 for a family. They are valid for the calendar year ending Dec. 31, 2019. The price is the same for residents and nonresidents.

Revenue goes to the Search and Rescue Fund. Last year, 5,311 cards were sold, generating $134,349.