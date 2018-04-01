Historic church's stained-glass windows set for restoration

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Leaders of a historic southern Indiana church are raising money to restore ornate stained-glass windows installed more than a century ago by German settlers.

Jasper's St. Joseph Catholic Church was outfitted with 20 stained-glass windows in 1898, but they now have cracked and bowed glass.

Church leaders recently had one of the windows refurbished to show potential donors what the planned upgrades will do for the church that's about 50 miles northeast of Evansville. That work brought to light colorful bunches of grapes.

Restoring all the windows will cost nearly $800,000. That money will come from the Stewards of God's Grace Capital Campaign organized by the parish and the Catholic Diocese of Evansville.

Father Raymond Brenner tells The (Jasper) Herald that "people here take great pride in their churches."

