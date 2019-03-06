Historical society to sell former convent

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — A historical society has announced plans to sell a former convent in a popular tourist destination in Maine for nearly $800,000.

The Bangor Daily News reports the Bar Harbor Historical Society says it wants to sell the property to raise funds for a waterfront mansion on the market for $4.5 million.

The historical society says it wants to buy the La Rochelle mansion to use as its new headquarters and archives.

Kim Swan, real estate firm owner and member of the society's board of directors, says the asking price for the convent will be $795,000.

She says it will be on the market next week.

The convent was built in 1916 and originally deeded to Holy Redeemer Church. The historical society purchased the convent in 1997 for $260,000.

