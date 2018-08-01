Hoeven says he'll support Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Hoeven says he will support President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The North Dakota Republican issued his statement after meeting with Kavanaugh on Wednesday and discussing his judicial philosophy.

Hoeven cited Kavanaugh's experience on the bench and what the senator said was his "strong record of upholding the law rather than legislating from the bench."

Hoeven says Kavanaugh has a deep respect for the Constitution and calls him "a solid choice" for the Supreme Court.