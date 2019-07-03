Hogan says he won't spend $245M-plus set aside by lawmakers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he won't agree to spend more than $245 million that state lawmakers had set aside for a variety of initiatives, because he believes the state needs to be more fiscally responsible.

The Republican governor made the announcement Wednesday at the Board of Public Works.

A large part of the money was for school construction. Hogan criticized Democrats who control the legislature for rejecting his school construction plan this year. He says he'll resubmit his proposal next year, and he'll look for other ways to pay for public safety and health programs.

Treasurer Nancy Kopp, a Democrat and board member, says she regrets the governor won't agree to some of the funding priorities that lawmakers had for their constituents that were approved in a bipartisan vote.