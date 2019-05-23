Home solar advocates push against proposed charge in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Renewable energy activists are urging Montana regulators to reject a proposal to add a charge for homeowners who generate surplus electricity from their own solar panels.

Critics told the Montana Public Service Commission Thursday that the NorthWestern Energy proposal would kill a burgeoning rooftop solar industry.

Over the past two decades, about 2,300 NorthWestern customers in Montana installed their own solar panels.

When they generate more electricity than a customer uses, the surplus is fed into the electric grid and earns the customer a credit on their bill in a process known as net-metering.

NorthWestern spokeswoman Jo Dee Black says the new charge would ensure net-metering customers pay their fair share of service costs.

Officials say the charge would be about $50 a month based on average customer demand.