Homegrown band's album is recording package Grammy nominee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Bowling Green-based band Foxhole's latest album has snagged the attention of a Grammy nominating committee.

The album, "Well Kept Thing," has been nominated for best recording package.

Justin Shepherd, who plays guitar in Foxhole, said the packaging, including the embossed images on the front and back, were designed by Adam Moore, a graphic designer who also plays guitar in the band.

Shepherd said he was amazed to learn Moore had been nominated.

"It's pretty surreal," he said, adding that the band, despite releasing "Well Kept Thing" in 2018, has been mostly inactive for nearly a decade.

"Neither he nor us had any inkling that we would ever be nominated for any award, much less a Grammy," he said.

The album's packaging features embossed line-work images showing a hand reaching skyward on the front and a range of smaller pictures, also embossed, surrounding the track list on the back.

Shepherd said the artwork means a lot to him because it is loaded with references to the band's history, like a two-headed cat in tribute to the two cats that lived with several members of the band when they shared a house.

"There's a lot of inside jokes slash fond memories on there," he said.

Shepherd also noted that the appeal of the packaging goes beyond the visual elements.

"It has a really nice look and feel to it as well," he said. "It really feels good to hold in your hand."

Moore said the band submitted the album to the Grammys for consideration on a whim, never expecting a nomination.

"To see it get nominated after being inactive so long, it was kind of a shock," he said.

Moore said he thinks the packaging's texture, printed on thick paper stock and with its lines embossed in the surfaces, is probably what made it stand out.

"I think that's what got us noticed because we sort of went all out on the packaging," he said.

Moore said he will be venturing to Los Angeles to attend the Grammys, which are Sunday.

"I'll be representing Kentucky while I'm there and I'm probably going to be kind of shameless with chatting with artists I'm in love with," he said.

