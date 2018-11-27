Hoosier search/rescue dog team deployed in response to fire

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says a search-and-rescue dog team has been deployed to California to help in efforts to find missing and unaccounted victims of California wildfires.

It says Lillian Hardy and her dog Eris deployed to Butte County, California, on Sunday and will return on Dec. 10. Hardy and Eris will help authorities detect human remains in areas devastated by the Camp Fire. The Camp Fire began Nov. 8 and has claimed at least 85 lives and left nearly 300 missing.

Hardy leads the Indiana agency's search-and-rescue training program and also assists Indiana public safety agencies in search-and-rescue operations. Hardy and Eris are certified for land and water human remains detection.