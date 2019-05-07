Hospital group imposes visitor restrictions over measles

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana hospital group is imposing temporary visitor restrictions because of the measles outbreak.

Franciscan Health says visitors who haven't been vaccinated against measles or who are unsure of their status are being asked not to visit the labor and delivery and postpartum units at its Mooresville and Indianapolis hospitals.

The Indianapolis Star reports Franciscan also asks that they not enter the newborn nursery and neonatal intensive care unit, as well as the pediatrics, oncology and bone marrow transplant units at the Indianapolis campus and Mooresville's special care nursery.

Indiana has had one case of measles this year. Nationwide there have been more than 760 cases in 23 states.