Hospital workers voting on new union contract

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nurses and other workers at Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence are voting on a new union contract.

The 2,400 members of Local 5098 of the United Nurses and Allied Professionals are slated to vote Wednesday on a tentative deal on a five-year contract reached last week between union leaders and Lifespan, the health care system that operates the hospitals.

Union member approval of the deal could end a protracted contract battle that resulted in a three-day strike and a one-day lockout in last month, though union members have voted down other proposals.

Lifespan is the state's largest health care system, operating hospitals in Providence and elsewhere.

United Nurses and Allied Professionals represents about 2,400 nurses and other health-care professionals at Lifespan's facilities.