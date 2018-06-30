Hot weather on tap for coming week in New England

Cooling stations are open in parts of New England as residents deal with the hottest weather of the season, with temperatures climbing into the 90s and staying there.

Meteorologist Derek Schroeter from the National Weather Service says Concord, New Hampshire, will likely see seven consecutive days of 90-degree temperatures. The last time that happened was in 2002.

The hot, muggy weather is gripping the entire region.

Officials are urging residents to take precautions by avoiding prolonged exposure, taking plenty of brakes and staying hydrated.