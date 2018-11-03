House Majority Leader McCarthy stumping for ex-Rep. Hardy

Clark County Commission Chair and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak speaks at a rally Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Clark County Commission Chair and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak speaks at a rally Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Photo: John Locher, AP

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the GOP's gubernatorial candidate, speaks at a rally in a warehouse in Reno on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, before the headliner, Donald Trump Jr. Trump Jr. said his father, President Donald Trump, is counting on Republicans like Laxalt and Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev. Laxalt said he feels "great" about his race against Democrat Steve Sisolak. He said, "This is the final push." . less Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the GOP's gubernatorial candidate, speaks at a rally in a warehouse in Reno on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, before the headliner, Donald Trump Jr. Trump Jr. said his father, ... more Photo: Scott Sonner, AP

Senator Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks at a Republican rally in Reno on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, before introducing Donald Trump Jr. President Trump's son also was headlining events Friday in Carson City, Pahrump and Las Vegas in the key battleground state. Heller is the only incumbent GOP senator up for re-election in a state Hillary Clinton carried in 2016. . less Senator Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks at a Republican rally in Reno on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, before introducing Donald Trump Jr. President Trump's son also was headlining events Friday in Carson City, Pahrump and ... more Photo: Scott Sonner, AP

Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., second left, claps onstage at a rally for her Senate campaign with other Democratic candidates, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., second left, claps onstage at a rally for her Senate campaign with other Democratic candidates, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Photo: John Locher, AP





RENO, Nev. (AP) — Candidates in the battleground state of Nevada are making a final push for votes where Republican Sen. Dean Heller is the only GOP incumbent senator up for re-election in a state Hillary Clinton carried in 2016.

The governor's mansion also is up for grabs and two key open House seats currently held by Democrats are considered toss-ups.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy planned an appearance Saturday at the GOP's Summerlin field office in Las Vegas with former Rep. Cresent Hardy. He's in a rematch with ex-Rep. Steven Horsford in southern Nevada's 4th District, where incumbent Democrat Ruben Kihuen decided against seeking re-election in the face of sexual misconduct allegations.

Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen is rallying with volunteers in Henderson in her bid to unseat Heller. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak has a series of events with union leaders in Las Vegas.