House advances contentious anti-discrimination bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's GOP-dominant House has approved an anti-discrimination business bill that some critics have deemed as dangerous for LGBTQ people.

According to the bill, cities and state agencies would be banned from taking "discriminatory action" against businesses if they have internal polices in compliance with state law.

However, critics counter Tennessee law does not have any anti-discrimination protections on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. They argue the bill could allow businesses with employment policies allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people to face no risk from losing out on tax dollars.

Republican Rep. Jason Zachary, the bill's sponsor, says the legislation protects all businesses regardless of political leanings.

House lawmakers advanced the measure Thursday. It must still clear the Senate.