House approves Republican-written ethics measure

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's House has approved a bill that sets rules to comply with a voter-approved constitutional amendment aimed at ethics reform.

Representatives voted 74-17 Thursday to approve the bill that was crafted by Republican majority leaders. The Senate is expected to take action on the legislation early Thursday evening.

The so-called anti-corruption amendment has provisions to restrict lobbying and create an independent ethics commission, among other things.

Legislators have for months been considering competing Republican and Democratic bills on how to comply with voters' wishes. Backers of the citizen initiative have signaled a lawsuit if the GOP bill becomes law.

The Democratic bill has been converted into a study.