House committee endorses lodging tax proposal

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming legislative committee has endorsed a bill that would impose a statewide lodging tax.

The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Monday unanimously recommended House Bill 66.

The bill now heads to the full House for further debate.

Under the proposal, a 5 percent statewide tax would be split into two components — a 3 percent tax levied statewide and the option for a local tax up to 2 percent.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the statewide portion of the tax would fund the state's tourism budget. Advocates say it would allow tourism to become self-sufficient and would remove tourism funding from the ups-and-downs of state revenue from the energy sector.

Tourism advocates have said Wyoming's tourism funding level ranks 31st in the nation and trails neighboring states.

