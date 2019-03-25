House kills bill waiving burial fees for military spouses

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's House has killed legislation that would waive burial fees for a veteran's spouse and dependents at the state Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan.

Belcourt Democratic Sen. Richard Marcellais is the lead sponsor of the bill that would have waived the $550 fee for spouses and dependents. Veterans may be buried there at no cost.

The legislation would have set aside $125,000 in the next two-year budget cycle to fund the burials.

The Senate gave unanimous support to the bill in February.