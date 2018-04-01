House to vote on tax credit for workplace recovery program

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bill meant to bolster Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's recovery friendly workplaces initiative faces an uphill battle in the House.

Sununu recently launched a program to provide training and resources to businesses that commit to hiring and working with people in recovery from drug addiction. A bill that would create a tax credit for businesses that donate money to such training programs passed the Senate last month, but it goes to the House this week without the endorsement of the House Ways and Means Committee.

The committee voted unanimously to recommend further study of the bill. Members say the bill raised too many questions, including how the Community Development Finance Authority would make it a functional program.

The House is set to vote on the bill Thursday.