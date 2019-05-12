Housing eyed for old power plant in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — An old power plant along the Eel River could be turned into housing in Logansport.

The power plant was shut down in 2016 due to strict federal environmental rules. Logansport Mayor Dave Kitchell calls the area "prime real estate for housing," near Riverside Park and downtown.

The Pharos-Tribune reports that Logansport Municipal Utilities is close to being able to sell the property. Officials say various styles of housing could be an option.

A housing study funded last year by the city council determined that Logansport has a need for at least 250 new housing units and up to as many as 400 in the coming years.

___

Information from: Pharos-Tribune, http://www.pharostribune.com