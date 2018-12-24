How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks plunged Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 653 points following President Trump's tweet attacking the Federal Reserve and its independence.

Technology companies, health care stocks and banks took some of the heaviest losses in the broad sell-off. Trading volume was low as the market closed early ahead of the Christmas holiday shutdown.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index slid 65.52 points, or 2.7 percent, to 2,351.10.

The Dow sank 653.17 points, or 2.9 percent, to 21,792.20.

The Nasdaq skidded 140.08 points, or 2.2 percent, to 6,192.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 25.16 points, or 2 percent, to 1,266.92.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 322.51 points, or 12.1 percent.

The Dow is down 2,927.02 points, or 11.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 710.47 points, or 10.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 268.59 points, or 17.5 percent.