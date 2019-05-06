How major US stock indexes fared Monday

New jitters over the possibility of an escalation in the costly trade war between the U.S. and China pulled stocks broadly lower Monday.

The decline, which gradually lost momentum after an initial steep slump, came a day after President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on goods from China.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 dropped 13.17 points, or 0.4%, to 2,932.47.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.47 points, or 0.3%, to 26,438.48.

The Nasdaq slid 40.71 points, or 0.5%, to 8,123.29.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 0.95 points, or 0.1%, to 1,614.98.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 425.62 points, or 17%.

The Dow is up 3,111.02 points, or 13.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,488.01 points, or 22.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 266.42 points, or 19.8%.