How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The major U.S. stock indexes ended mostly higher Tuesday after several big U.S. companies turned in strong quarterly results.

Gains by technology companies and health care stocks outweighed losses in consumer goods manufacturers, retailers and other sectors. Small-company stocks, which have been beating the rest of the market this year, turned lower.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 13.42 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,820.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 197.65 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,241.94.

The Nasdaq composite lost 1.11 points, or 0.01 percent, to 7,840.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slid 18.22 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,680.20.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 18.57 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Dow is up 183.82 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 20.57 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 16.61 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 146.79 points, or 5.5 percent.

The Dow is up 522.72 points, or 2.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 937.38 points, or 13.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 144.68 points, or 9.4 percent.