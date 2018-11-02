Hudson River trustees say mink study points to pollution

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Government trustees assessing harm to the Hudson River from PCB pollution say a study showing reduced mink populations along the waterway provides more evidence of contamination.

The peer-reviewed study commissioned by the Hudson River Natural Resource Trustees concludes that about 40 percent fewer mink live along the Hudson River than the Mohawk River. Researchers identified individual mink through DNA analysis of scat.

General Electric completed removal of 2.75 million cubic yards of sediment contaminated by poly-chlorinated biphenyls from the upper-river in 2015 as part of a federal Superfund project.

The mink study was published this summer as the federal and state trustees assess GE's liability for harm done to the Hudson River's natural resources.

GE said the "limited" study does nothing to diminish the success of the river's cleanup.