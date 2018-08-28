Human case of West Nile virus found in Box Elder County

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Health officials are reporting a human case of West Nile virus in Box Elder County, one of four cases in Utah this year.

The Standard Examiner newspaper reports two more samples have also tested positive for the virus in Box Elder County, bringing the total number of positive samples to 16.

Three of the people infected in Utah have suffered neurological symptoms.

One infected Salt Lake County resident died earlier this month.

Mosquito-abatement officials say September is a dangerous month for the virus, so people should wear long sleeves and pants and use mosquito repellant.

Most people infected with West Nile virus don't have symptoms, but those who do can suffer from headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

Six people died from West Nile last year in Utah.