Human rights commission plans to move ahead with apology

Marcus Sanders, left, and Megan Mackiernan are shown during a meeting of the Alaska State Commission for Human Rights on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. Mackiernan was elected chairman and Sanders was elected vice chair after recent departures left the commission without members in those positions. less Marcus Sanders, left, and Megan Mackiernan are shown during a meeting of the Alaska State Commission for Human Rights on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. Mackiernan was elected chairman and ... more Photo: Mark Thiessen, AP Photo: Mark Thiessen, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Human rights commission plans to move ahead with apology 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state human rights commission official indicated Thursday that the commission's former executive director had not penned a letter of apology for calling out on social media a "Black Rifles Matter" sticker on a truck in the commission's parking lot.

Sarah Monkton told the commission Marti Buscaglia was supposed to write an apology letter to the truck's owner. Buscaglia was suspended for complaining on the commission's Facebook page about the sticker, which she believed to be racist.

Buscaglia has since announced her resignation.

Monkton, who is acting director, says she and former commission chair Brandon Nakasato had planned to call the truck's owner to apologize. Nakasato also resigned, though, leaving that unresolved.

The commission's new chair, Megan Mackiernan, said she would move forward with that and a press release.