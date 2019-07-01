Hundreds march to protest immigration policies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of people protested the Trump administration's immigration policies during a march through south Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee and the Council on American-Islamic Relations promoted Sunday afternoon's march as a protest "to demand justice for separated families."

Demonstrators waved flags and banners and temporarily stopped traffic during the 15-block march to protest federal immigration raids and policies that separate children from their families.

Facilities that house detained migrants are overcrowded and advocates and attorneys have decried conditions inside. Border facilities are meant as temporary holding stations, built to hold a maximum of about 4,000, but have routinely held as many as 15,000.