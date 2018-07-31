Hundreds of Detroit janitors to get $15 an hour in contract

DETROIT (AP) — A union representing hundreds of janitors who clean many downtown Detroit buildings says it has a new contract that will bring $15 an hour wages.

Service Employees International Union Local 1 announced Tuesday that a four-year contract has been ratified, averting a possible strike.

The union says the $15 an hour wage will be reached in the third year of the contract. It says some janitors are struggling on wages currently as low as $9.45 an hour.

SEIU Local 1 represents more than 1,700 area janitors. Members had said they'd strike, if needed, if negotiations didn't reach a deal. The current contract was up this week. The union also represents security officers, food service workers and others across the Midwest.