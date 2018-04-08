Hundreds of National Guard airmen welcomed home

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Several hundred members of the Connecticut National Guard are being welcomed home from deployment to southwest Asia.

Nearly 400 airmen of the 104rd Air Wing and 103rd Air Control Squadron are being honored at the William A. O'Neill Armory on Sunday after spending time in that part of Asia supporting battle and airspace management, tactical airlift, and security operations.

This was the largest single deployment of the Connecticut National Guard troops since 2011. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman are participating in the ceremony.

Maj. Gen. Thaddeus J. Martin, the commanding officer of the state's National Guard, says the return of the airmen signifies the competition of the wing's first large-scale deployment since 2013. The unit has also deployed members and equipment to support mission in the Middle East.