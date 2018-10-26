-
PHOTOS: Odd, but actually not uncommon
A construction crew preparing a commercial space in a dentist office that dates to 1900 in downtown Valdosta, Ga., found about a thousand teeth inside a second-floor wall. Officials say it's not a crime scene. (Photo illustration by Tyler Olson)
>>>See some of the weird stuff people have found after moving into a new home ... less
Photo: Tyler Olson
-
Click through the slideshow to learn about some weird stuff readers told us they found when they moved into their new home.
Photo: Liz Hafalia, Staff / The Chronicle
-
"Fleas. A total infestation which took 5 months to eradicate. Couldn't even move in." - Facebook user Patrice O'Connor
-
"We found a machete on a high shelf in the bedroom. I turned it in to the local police department." - Facebook user Kim Davey Thomas
Photo: File/TSA
-
"We also had a box with multiple phone lines which led Verizon repairman to remark the prior tenant must have been a bookie!" - Facebook user Kim Davey Thomas
-
"My daughter and boyfriend...found that the hall linen closet had a lock on the outside high at the top of the door. When they opened the closet there were serious scratch marks on the inside of the door. Either animal abusers or child abusers was all we could come up with!"
- Facebook user Beverly Pomateer Moras less
Photo: Shutterstock
-
"In one drawer I found a short story of what I assume was fiction, written by the previous owner, about a raunchy romantic escapade." - Places and Spaces blog reader, can't make it up.
Photo: Liz Hafalia, Staff / The Chronicle
-
"My 12 yo daughter found a ball gag in her closet." - Facebook user Tara Wasicscko Schubnel
Photo: Ian Gavan, Getty Images
-
"All was fine until I started seeing one or two large ants on my kitchen counter every morning..." - Places and Spaces blog reader Critters. Read the whole story in the comments here.
-
"I found a box that had ashes in it with the name 'Paco' on it with the last name of 2 owners ago...really hoping that Paco is an animal..." - Facebook user Kate Mahon LaMountain
Photo: John Moore, Getty Images
-
"We found a 7-8' high by 1' wide and about 18" deep pantry that had been boarded over in our home." - Facebook user Jeanna Fish Stapleton
Photo: Caleb Sharp
-
"Yes it's haunted." - Facebook user Eileen Delaney Walukas
Photo: Carolyn Thompson
-
"We found when it rained water ran right through the circuit breaker panel into the basement. Sparks!" - Facebook user Brian Hanley
Photo: File Photo
-
"After we moved in, we opened what we thought was a low cabinet to find that it was actually a laundry chute!" - Facebook user Yvonne Scott Shackelton
Photo: Domin_domin/Getty Images, Getty Images
-
"My son and daughter just purchased their first home. In the bathroom, in the cabinet under the sink is a landline and corded rotary phone attached to the cabinet sidewall." - Facebook user Leigh A S Rasheed
-
"Bad foundation covered up by previous owners cost me $10K to fix. Good times." - Facebook user James Shear
Photo: leedsn - Fotolia
-
"A mason jar with tons of really old currency." - Facebook user David OBrien
Photo: Fotolia
-
"We found our fridge leaked! Constantly!" - Facebook user LaurAmy Ferriere
Photo: Adie Bush/Getty Images
-
"Nut shells in the walls." - Facebook user Paul Dunphy Jr.
Photo: Michael P. Farrell
-
"Replaced sunroom floor and there was no sub-flooring." - Facebook user Shannon Latham
Photo: Hero Images/Getty Images/Hero Images
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Construction workers in Georgia have found hundreds of teeth in the wall of a former dentists' office.
The Valdosta Daily Times reports a construction crew preparing a commercial space in downtown Valdosta found about a thousand teeth inside a second-floor wall.
Historical Society researcher Harry Evans says the building was constructed in 1900, and its first tenant was a dentist named Clarence Whittington. He says it later housed another dentist named Lester G. Youmans until at least 1930.
Main Street Director Ellen Hill says teeth also have been found in the walls of former dentist offices in Greensboro and Carrolton.
Valdosta police say they haven't found evidence of a crime. Project manager Dustin Merriman says the crew disposed of the teeth.
___
Information from: The Valdosta Daily Times, http://valdostadailytimes.com/